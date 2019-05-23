PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia’s support at ‘difficult time’

close
Thu May 23, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 23, 2019
Saudi Arabia to activate deferred payment for petroleum products facility to Pakistan from July 1: Hafeez Shaikh

Pakistan

APP
Thu, May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday thanked the Saudi government for extending generous support to Pakistan at this difficult time.

In a telephonic conversation with Governor Tabuk Prince Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud, Pm Imran Khan confirmed his participation in the forthcoming OIC Summit to be held in Makkah al-Mukarramah on May 31.

The Tabuk Governor conveyed greetings of the holy month of Ramadan that was also reciprocated by PM Imran.

The governor said that he looked forward to the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the OIC Summit.

