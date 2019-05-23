Pakistan is going through evolution process of journey to enduring peace, stability: COAS Gen. Bajwa

Quetta: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College Quetta.

While addressing student officers and faculty of Staff Course 2018/19, General Bajwa shared his thoughts on national security, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The Army Chief that having withstood challenges in recent past Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability. The process is slow but on positive trajectory.

“We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” he asserted.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the counter terrorism operations as well as during recent stand-off along eastern border, General Bajwa appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.

Commander Southern Command was also present.