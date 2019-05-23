PM Imran congratulates Modi on election win, says look forward to working with him for peace

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the electoral victory in general election .

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies," he tweeted as results showed the BJP was on course to win the election for the second consecutive term.

" Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.



Early trends suggested Modi's Hindu nationalist party will win a bigger majority even than 2014.

Right-wing BJP of Indian PM and allies are currently leading on 350 seats, NDTV reported.





