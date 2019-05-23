close
Thu May 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

PM Imran congratulates Modi on election win, says look forward to working with him for peace

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 23, 2019

Islamabad:  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on the electoral victory  in general election .

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies," he tweeted as results  showed the BJP was on course to win the election for the second consecutive term.

" Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Early trends suggested Modi's  Hindu nationalist party will win a bigger majority even than 2014.

Right-wing BJP of Indian PM and allies are currently leading on 350 seats, NDTV reported.


