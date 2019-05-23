Secretary Finance Younus Dagha removed: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday removed Secretary Finance Younus Dagha, a day after Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post.

According to Geo News, Dhaga has developed differences with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh during IMF negotiations.

The TV channel further added that the finance secretary did not participated in final round of talks with the lending agency and had become irrelevant in the ministry.

Dhaga was appointed at the key post in March.

Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Cabinet Division, has been posted as the finance secretary.

