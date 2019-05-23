close
Thu May 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

Secretary Finance Younus Dagha removed: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday removed Secretary Finance Younus Dagha, a day after Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post.

Finance Ministry’s top official missing from IMF talks

The State Bank official source, who was present in the Pak-IMF meetings, was surprised that why the key finance ministry official who was part of the negotiating team before was missing when the talks are in the final stage.

According to Geo News, Dhaga has developed differences with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh during IMF negotiations. 

The TV channel further added that the finance secretary did not participated in final round of talks with the lending agency and had become irrelevant in the ministry.

Dhaga was appointed at the key post in March.

Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Cabinet Division, has been posted as the finance secretary.

