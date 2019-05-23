close
Thu May 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

Pak Army successfully concludes training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 23, 2019

Pakistan Army has successfully concluded the training launch on surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday.

The ingenious missile Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1500 kilometres.

Major General Ghafoor said Shaheen-II meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards the maintenance of desired deterrence and stability in the region. 

