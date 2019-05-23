Pak Army successfully concludes training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Army has successfully concluded the training launch on surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Thursday.
The ingenious missile Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1500 kilometres.
Major General Ghafoor said Shaheen-II meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards the maintenance of desired deterrence and stability in the region.
