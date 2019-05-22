Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance bilateral trade volume

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have decided to enhance the volume of their bilateral trade to $1 billion, according to a Foreign Office press release issued on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kazakh counterpart Beibut Atamkulov in Bishkek on the sidelines of the the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Both the leaders agreed to further expand their bilateral relations in diverse fields.



On the other hand, Pakistan and Russia have also agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defence sectors.



The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and security situation in the region, particularly the latest developments in peace process in Afghanistan.



Earlier on the day, addressing two-day SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is determined for the implementation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) charter.



He said that there is a need of collective efforts among the SCO member countries to meet the present day challenges and to achieve sustainable development, adding that the SCO serves as an important platform for links amongst the regional countries, adding that Pakistan is determined to implement the Charter of the SCO.

Referring to the geo strategic location of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project will help further promote links in the region.