PM Imran Khan takes notice of innocent Farishta’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan has taken notice of an incident of a ten-year-old girl Farishta’s rape and murder in Islamabad.

The girl was raped before being murdered in an incident that sparked protest in Islamabad and triggered outrage on the social media.

The police said the suspect was arrested after being identified by other suspects taken into custody in connection with the case.

The investigators have not revealed more details about the suspect but they said scope of investigation has been widened.

Farishta, belonging to a family from Monmand district now settled in Islamabad's Shehzad Town, had gone missing from the capital city on May 15.

The family held a protest demonstration at Tarmri Chowk with the dead body of the girl. They held local police responsible for the rape and murder of the girl.

The protest was called off after they were ensured that action would be taken against SHO of Shehzad Town.

A case has been registered against the SHO Shehzad Town and his subordinates for negligence., according to Geo News.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday suspended SHO and tasked SSP Umar Khan with investigating the case.

According to the DIG Operations, the police have found clues about the murderer and they would soon resolve the case.