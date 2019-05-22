Army ready to provide any support in Farishta murder case: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Military Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that brutal murder of innocent Farishta is highly condemnable.



DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said “Those responsible must be brought to justice. Army is ready to provide any support in this regard.”

He added “We must rise and join to protect our future generations from vile and despicable elements who prey on vulnerable children.”

Farishta, 10-year old girl was found dead from a forest near Islamabad. She was raped before being murdered in an incident that sparked protest in Islamabad and triggered outrage on the social media.

Farishta, belonging to a family from Mohmand district now settled in Islamabad's Shehzad Twon, had gone missing from the capital on May 15.

The family held a protest demonstration at Tarmri Chow with the dead body of the girl. They held local police responsible for the rape and murder of the girl.

The protesters said instead of lodging an FIR, the police accused the girl of eloping.

The protest was called off after they were ensured that action would be taken against SHO of Shehzad Town.

Case resisted against SHO

A case has been registered against the SHO Shehzad Town and his subordinates for negligence, according to Geo News.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed on Tuesday suspended SHO and tasked SSP Umar Khan with investigating the case.

According to the DIG Operations, the police have found clues about the murderer and they would soon resolve the case.

He said the aim of suspending the SHO was to ensure a transparent inquiry.