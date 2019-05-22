PM Imran chairs National Security Committee’s meeting, discusses economic issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired meeting of the National Security Committee at PM Office.



The NSC discussed geo-strategic environment with special reference to recent developments in the region.

The forum reiterated that Pakistan shall continue all its efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The meeting discussed and fully supported ongoing efforts towards a sustainable and lasting resolution of country’s economic issues.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & GB Ali Amin Gandapur, Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, DG ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zikria and Federal Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Law, Kashmir Affairs & GB and National Security Division.

In separate session, forum discussed Gilgit-Baltistan reform. The Prime Minister directed that the aspirations of people of Gilgit-Baltistan especially the youth must be given preeminence during the decision making process.