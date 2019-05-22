New era of conspiracy launched against Thar Coal Project : Murtaza Wahab





KARACHI: Advisor to chief minister Sindh for information, law and anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a new era of conspiracy has been launched against Thar Coal Project.

He said Khursheed Jamali, chairman of a company associated with Thar Coal Project and two other investors were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite the assurance by Chairman NAB that no businessmen would be arrested.

This he said while talking to media persons on Wednesday at the Sindh Assembly.

The Advisor to CM Sindh said that the provincial government and investors belonging to Sindh were being victimized.

He said that Thar Coal Project is energy hub for whole region and energy life line for Pakistan, such measure for discouraging the investment would be considered conspiracy against the country.

Murtaza Wahab added that it was said that there was no coal in Thar and later stories of its low quality were spread.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has transformed this vital project of country into reality after long struggle and light up country that was engulfed with darkness.

He cited the case of Nooriabad Power Plants which were duly approved from NEPRA and an agreement was inked with HESCO for purchasing the electricity but at the eleventh hour HESCO had regretted to stick to its earlier agreement.

He said that Sindh government had no option but to shut down the Nooriabad Power Project. Later, we decided to lay down transmission line under article 151 of constitutional and offered supply of electricity to K. Electric. We had completed transmission line. Later NEPRA awarded status of provincial grid company to it.

He said that Nooriabad Power Company produced 200 megawatts electricity and added that when all institutions of country were running in loss, the Nooriabad Company has earned Rs. 450 million profit.

He said that arrested three person belongs to techno men private ltd and added that Anwar Majeed had no association with that company.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that when investors were meted out in such manner and handcuffed then who would invest in the country. He was of view that investors or traders should not be arrested before proven him guilty of any wrong doing. He said that no arrested had been made of those who were supporting PTI government despite the NAB enquiries. He said that double standards were being promoted in the state of Medina.

The Advisor to Sindh CM refuted the reports of issuance of NAB notice to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a video message, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that PPP Chairman has not received any notice from NAB. He categorically denied that Bilawal House staff has received any such notice. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has always followed the course of law and added whenever such notice would be received, they will make compliance to it.