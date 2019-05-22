Govt offering incentives to exploration companies under new petroleum policy: PM Imran

Islamabad: Government is working on a new petroleum policy offering incentives to foreign exploration and production companies and removing impediments in way of smooth and profitable business ventures, Prime Minister Imran told a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Kuwait Petroleum Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister assured government’s continued support to the company in their smooth business operations.

He highlighted various steps taken by the government for improving ease of doing business and facilitation of foreign investment. He observed that exploration remained a neglected area in the past.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister appreciated company’s contribution towards imparting training to the local manpower in exploration and production sector.

Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah briefed the Prime Minister about Kuwait Petroleum’s business ventures in Pakistan since 1980s in the area of exploration.

He expressed keen interest in further expanding business activities in the country.