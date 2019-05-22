Maryam Nawaz asks govt to take notice of Farishta rape and murder

BAHAWALPUR: Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday demanded government take notice of police's negligence shown over rape and murder of 10-year old Faristha.

Speaking to workers , the Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz extended her condolence to the family and relatives of the deceased.

Farishta, a girl belonging to a family from Mohmand tribal district, was found murdered in a forest days after she went missing from Islamabad.

Taking aim at the government, the PMLN leader said the incompetent government was also nothing less than a tragedy for the poor.

She said Imran Khan has failed to deliver on his promises by approaching the IMF.

She said the country was flourishing under PMLN and it no longer needed an IMF package. She said her father Nawaz Sharif had said good-bye to the IMF.

She said the government was trembling with fear merely over a meeting of opposition parties at Iftar.

The PMLN leader said it has been 10 months since the PTI came into power but it has no good news to share with people.

Maryam Nawaz too exception to the government for increasing prices of gas, electricity, medicines and decline of Pakistani rupee against US dollar.



