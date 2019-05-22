close
Wed May 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2019

Maryam Nawaz asks govt to take notice of Farishta rape and murder

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 22, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday demanded government take notice of police's  negligence  shown over  rape and murder of 10-year old Faristha.

Speaking to workers , the Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz extended her condolence to the family and relatives of the deceased.

Farishta, a  girl  belonging  to a family from Mohmand tribal district, was found murdered in a forest days after she went missing from Islamabad.

Taking aim at the government, the PMLN leader said the incompetent government was also nothing less than  a  tragedy for the poor.

She said  Imran Khan has  failed to deliver on his promises by approaching the IMF. 

She said the country was flourishing under PMLN and it no longer needed an IMF package. She said her father Nawaz Sharif had said  good-bye to the IMF.

She said the government was trembling with fear  merely over a meeting of opposition parties at  Iftar.     

The PMLN leader said it has been 10 months since the PTI came into power but it has no good news to share with people.

Maryam Nawaz  too exception to the  government for  increasing prices of gas, electricity, medicines and  decline of Pakistani rupee against US dollar.


