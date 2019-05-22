Talal Chaudhry issues apology after sexist remarks against Firdous Ashiq Awan

Former interior minister Talal Chaudhry was snared in contention after his sexist remarks on Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan went viral on Tuesday.

Footage of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been making rounds on the internet where he was asked to comment on the country’s present situation which led to massive social media outrage.

“This is the kind of tabdeeli ... if Baji Firdous Ashiq Awan got her face washed, the way her real looks would emerge from behind her makeup... she would appear as Firdous Khan instead. This is also the real face of this tabdeeli," he stated.

The remarks were soon met with uproar on a colossal level with social media users as well as many notable names coming forth to condemn his statement.

After landing in hot waters, Chaudhry issued an apology on Twitter saying: “My intentions were not to hurt someone, if my statement or example was ‘inappropriate’ then I would like to apologize.”



