Sindh govt employees to get salaries before Eid

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to release salaries of employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a statement issued by the Provincial Finance Ministry, the government would pay the salaries on May 31.

Employees of all autonomous corporations and local councils will also get their salaries before Eid.

The statement said the government has also decided to release pensions of the retired employees before Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is likely to fall on June 5 .