Wed May 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2019

Prayers timings: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta: Wednesday May 22, 16th Ramadan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 22, 2019


Here are the prayers timings for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta on May 22, Wednesday, 16th Ramadan. (Starting time)

Karachi

Fajr: 4:19 am, Zohar: 12:29 pm, Asr: 3:54 pm, Maghreb: 7:13pm, Isha: 8:39pm

Sunrise: 5:44

Lahore

Fajr: 3:28am, Zohar: 12:00 pm, Asr: 3:39 pm, Maghreb: 6:56 pm, Isha: 8:31 pm

Sunrise: 5:02

Islamabad

Fajr: 3:25 am, Zohar: 12:05 pm, Asr: 3:49 pm, Maghreb: 7:07pm, Isha: 8:45pm

Sunrise: 5:03

Peshawar

Fajr: 3:29 am, Zohar: 12:11 pm, Asr: 3:56 pm, Maghreb: 7:13, Isha: 8:53pm

Sunrise: 5:08

Quetta

Fajr: 4:03 am, Zohar: 12:29, Asr: 4:06 pm, Maghreb: 7:23, Isha: 8:55 pm

Sunrise: 5:35

