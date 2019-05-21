NAB Karachi recommends authorization of investigation against officers of Land Untilization Dept

KARACHI: Regional Board Meeting was held at NAB Karachi yesterday, wherein an inquiry was recommended for the authorization of investigation for the approval NAB HQ, against officers /officials of Land Utilization Department, Govt. of Sindh and others, on the allegation of illegal allotment of 400 acres government land in Deh Gondpass, District West, Karachi.

Beside this ,the Board also recommended a supplementary reference against officers /officials of Revenue Department Govt. of Sindh on allegation of insertion of fake and fabricated revenue entries in deh Register VF-VIII of Deh Songal, Scheme-33, District East, Karachi for the misuse of authority by the concerned Revenue officers and Illegal for extending illegal benefit to private persons.