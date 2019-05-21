Nation to soon reap fruits of bold decisions taken by PM Imran Khan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the nation will soon reap fruits of bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Firdous Ashiq was confident that Pakistan will emerge as a socio-economic power on the world map.

The Special Assistant said leadership of traditional political parties was only worried about their children and their own future while Imran Khan was working for the bright future of new generation of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said leadership of the parties, who ran them

as limited companies, also desired to impose their next generation on the nation after plundering national wealth.