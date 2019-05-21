IHC grants interim bail to Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail till June 13, to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in eighth inquiry related to illegal contracts.



A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani accepted the bail of Zardari against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

During the course of proceeding, Zardari’s counsel Farook H Naik adopted the stance that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned his client on May 23, in an inquiry related to alleged illegal contracts in Sindh government.

He said there was a threat to his client for being arrested by NAB on his appearance in compliance of NAB notice.

His client was fully cooperating with NAB, he added.

Naik argued that NAB had not filed reference against his client related to the above matter and prayed the court to stop the anti graft body from arresting Zardari and grant an interim bail to him.

After hearing the arguments, the bench accepted the pre-arrest bail of Asif Zardari and served notices to NAB.

The IHC had already granted pre-arrest bail to Asif Zardari in seven other cases related to mega money laundering and fake accounts.