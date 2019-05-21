PM Imran urges people to donate for Shaukat Khanum hospital generously

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed hope that this Ramazan people will open their hearts and donate generously to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital (SKMTH) for treatment of poor cancer patients.



Imran Khan took to Twitter saying “Challenge for SKMTH now even greater as poor patients provided treatment at SKMTH in Lahore and Peshawar.”

Also, the construction of Pakistan’s 3rd and biggest SKMTH in Karachi is ongoing, the Premier added.



