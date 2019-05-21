Kami Sid’s film ‘Rani’ selected to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival



Cannes Film Festival 2019 is welcoming numerous Pakistani names on its massive platform this year and amongst those making the country proud is our very own activist and model Kami Sid.



As per the latest reports, Kami, who has been fighting for the rights of the transgender community in Pakistan, will be now having her short film ‘Rani’ getting screened at the international platform’s Short Film Corner.

The news was publicized by the film’s production company GrayScale Productions in a statement that read: “Rani has been selected by the London Film Academy to be part of a special showcase of films, at the Short Film Corner of the Festival de Cannes! The Short Film Corner runs from May 20 till May 25, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.”

The short film shows Kami essaying the role of a Pakistan transgender woman who sells toys for a living in Karachi and is planning to adopt a cast off child. The story sheds lights on the numerous trials and hurdles that come her way as she sets to live her life.