Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

Federal minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar passes away

Tue, May 21, 2019

Islamabad:  Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Mohammad Mahar  has passed away at the age of 52.

Quoting family sources, Geo News reported that the lawmaker  died of heart failure in his hometown Ghotki.

He had also served as the 25th Chief Minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004.

In 2018 general election, Ali Mohamamd Mahar was elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate from Constituency NA-205 Ghotki. 

He announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his victory and became part of the cabinet in September 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sorrow  over the  demise of his cabinet member and offered condolence to the bereaved family.


