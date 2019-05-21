TCS Group announces senior level appointments on its 36th anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The TCS Group, the country’s largest logistics services infrastructure, has announced two senior level appointments on the occasion of its 36th anniversary.

According to the announcement Mr Faizan Siddiqi will be the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Digital Transformation, while Mr Muhammad Harris Jamali will be Group Head of Strategy.



These appointments are part of TCS’s ambitious growth plans to realise the true potential of its platform and continue delivering value for its customers nationwide and globally, whilst also connecting new regional trade lanes and deepening access to grassroot communities.



Mr Faizan Siddiqi



Faizan is an accomplished growth-hacker with experience in steering institutions towards digital transformation, revenue diversification and operational maturity. Most recently he served as the MD responsible for digital growth, platform modernization & monetisation at the Jang Media Group.

Formerly he served as the MD at Digital Globe Services and a Board Member of its Asian Subsidiary.

He was the Associate Director at KPMG Middle East in the Performance Advisory space. Before KPMG, he was the Global Head of Client Services at Afiniti, where he led the global delivery teams for a specialized Artificial Intelligence Platform.

He is Six Sigma Black Belt Certified both from his time at General Electric Advanced Materials in Holland and Tyco International in the US. Faizan has a BS from Purdue University and an MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Faizan is a past Sr. Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association. He serves on the Board of Advisors for the Nest i/o. He is a Certified Director from the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance. Faizan is also a Global Mentor at the Google Launch Pad Accelerator Program. Additionally, he serves as a Customer Advisory Board Member with Google Chrome.

Mr Muhammad Harris Jamali

Harris Jamali brings over a decade of international strategic and financial advisory experience and in-depth sector expertise across the transport and logistics value chain.

Harris worked regularly with global blue-chips as well as regional players across all major markets from the US, UK, Europe, Latin America, India, China and the Middle East executing announced public and private transactions worth over $150bn.

Starting his career at Merrill Lynch (now Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Harris spent seven years within the EMEA Industrials team before moving across to Jefferies International where he was a Senior Director focusing on Transport and Logistics. He graduated with a BSc in Mathematics and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The operating companies TCS Pvt Ltd and TCS Logistics Pvt Ltd continue under the leadership of Mr Salman Akram as CEO. He has been with the company for the past 15 years progressing from Head of Sales to his current position of the two main operating companies of the group.

The TCS Group is also undergoing a well-planned leadership transition to the next generation, with Mr Khalid Awan’s two children assuming responsibilities of significance.



This transition provides continuity in terms of the family’s commitment and stewardship of the business, and gives confidence to employees and customers that TCS is poised to grow into a global company in the decades ahead. Mr Khalid Awan’s daughter Saira has recently been appointed the CEO of the Group Holding Company.

A corporate lawyer, Saira has a BA from Yale University and a law degree from the University of Cambridge, and was called to the bar at Lincoln’s Inn. She worked for six years in London at a top US corporate law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, where she practiced general corporate and capital markets work. Saira joined the family business in 2016 as Vice Chairperson of the Board.

Mr Khalid Awan’s son Qasim graduated from Toronto’s York University and the Cass Business School in London. He worked in the UAE before joining TCS in 2013. Qasim has oversight of the Company’s fastest growing business which is e-commerce deliveries.

Qasim is a PICG qualified director, and recently attend the National Defence University’s International CPEC workshop in China and Gwadar.

Khalid Awan says, "Our most precious assets are our seasoned and vibrant employees, and our loyal and valued customers whom we have served for decades."