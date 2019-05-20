Kuwait assures Pakistan of resolving visa issues

KUWAIT CITY: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has assured to make personal efforts in resolving issues confronting Pakistani community regarding visa restrictions, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who called on him in Kuwait on Sunday.

The foreign minister apprised the Emir of Kuwait about reservations and difficulties of Pakistani community in Kuwait due to visa restrictions.

He also presented special letters from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed best wishes for the Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Emir of Kuwait for raising voice against human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir by the New Delhi regime.

He also thanked the Emir for supporting Islamabad's stance during recent tension between Pakistan and India.

Qureshi said over one hundred thousand workforce and experts of Pakistani origin are playing an important role in the development and progress of Kuwait. He said Pakistan attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to transform their bilateral ties into a comprehensive economic partnership.

Addressing a news conference in Kuwait, he said the understanding reached during his meetings with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other senior Kuwaiti leadership.

The minister said he highlighted problems of the Pakistani community in Kuwait regarding visa restrictions. He said Pakistan Ambassador will hold a meeting with Kuwaiti authorities to sort out this issue at the earliest.

He said Kuwait has expressed the resolve to continue supporting Pakistan on regional international fora on matters of common interest.