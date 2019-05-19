Emir of Kuwait says will resolve visa issues facing Pakistani community

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has assured Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that he would make personal efforts in resolving issues confronting Pakistani community regarding visa restrictions.

During a meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, The Foreign Minister apprised him about reservations and difficulties of Pakistani community in Kuwait due to visa restrictions.



According to Radio Pakistan, the minister also presented special letters from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed best wishes for the Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the Emir of Kuwait for raising voice against human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also thanked the Emir for supporting Pakistan's stance during recent tension between Pakistan and India.

The Foreign Minister said over one hundred thousand workforce and experts of Pakistani origin are playing an important role in the development and progress of Kuwait. He said Pakistan attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.