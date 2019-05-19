close
Sun May 19, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 19, 2019

Stocks rally in oversold market; renewed Kekra-1 hopes fire up E&P
Pakistan

APP
Sun, May 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division (PD) of the Energy Ministry Sunday said the results of four-month offshore drilling at Indus G-Block called Kekra-I, some 230-km off the Karachi coast, had shown good quality hydrocarbon reservoir but unfortunately these were water wet.

“After the well control operations, the 6″ Open Hole section drilling was resumed on Friday. The reservoir was encountered at 5,492 meters and so far about 140 meters of reservoir have been drilled. The log results show a good quality reservoir but unfortunately water wet without any gas effect,” a Petroleum Division press release said.

Current depth of the well is 5,634 meters ‘Managed Depth’ and as per the plan; while another 55 meters would be drilled before proceeding with P&A (plug and abandon) operations, which has already been approved by Joint Venture Partners including Exxon.

The offshore drilling is a joint venture of ENI, Exxon Mobil, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited. The consortium had started drilling activities on January 13, 2019.

