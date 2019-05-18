Calling bad names is flouting not criticism: Maulana Tariq Jameel

KARACHI: Renowned religious preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has said the calling any person with a bad name is not criticism but it is flouting and degrading.

He was talking with anchor Saleem Safi in his programme ‘Jirga’ at Geo tv channel.

Maulana said that without any solid evidence, a person cannot call others thief, dacoit, liar, etc. For this he is responsible to answer on the Day of Judgement.