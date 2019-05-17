Maryam Nawaz saddened over death of Qamar Zaman Kaira's son

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar.



In her Tweet, Maryam said “Extremely saddened to hear the tragic news of death of Kaira sb’s son. This is how unpredictable life is.”

Maryam went on to say “My heart goes out to the family.”

PML-N leader also prayed for the departed soul, “May Allah (SWT) bless Usama with the highest abode in Jannah and May HE grant sabar to the family to bear the irreplaceable loss. Ameen.”

Young son of Qamar Zaman Kaira, president Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) died in a traffic accident near Lala Musa on Friday.

His son Usama was studying in Lahore.

Kaira was addressing a press conference in the federal capital when he was informed of the tragic news and he immediately left for his residence in Lala Musa.