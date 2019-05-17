PM grieved over death of PPP leader Kaira’s son

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed deep grief over the death of Osama Qamar, son of President Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira.

In a statement, the prime minister sympathized with the parents faced with the tragic loss of their young child.

He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Osama Qamar and said at this time of tragedy, all stand with the Kaira family.

She prayed that Allah Almighty may grant courage to the parents and the family to bear this tragic loss with fortitude.

She also prayed may Allah Almighty rest the souls of the victims of the tragic accident in eternal peace.