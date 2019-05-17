close
Fri May 17, 2019
Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son dies in traffic accident near Lala Musa

Fri, May 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Young son of Qamar Zaman Kaira, president Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has died in a traffic accident near Lala Musa on Friday.

His son Usama was studying in Lahore.

Kaira was addressing a press conference in the federal capital when he was informed of the tragic news and he immediately left for his residence in Lala Musa,

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have condoled the untimely death of Usama in messages to Usama's father Qamar Zaman Kaira and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

