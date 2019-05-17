Bilawal Bhutto supports prison reforms in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistani prisons should not be a place where you enter as misguided youth and exit a hardened criminal.



Commenting on Advisor to CM on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab’s Tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said “We need rehabilitation and reintegration as a productive member of society to be our goal. Current system is 125 years old and it’s not working.”

Murtaza Wahab had tweeted that Sindh is all set to pass Sindh Prisons and Corrections Service Act 2019.”

He said “Sindh will become the first Assembly to legislate on this issue in 125 years. This law lays emphasis on the rights and dignity of prisoners to integrate them in society.”

Over this Bilawal said “1st step towards prison reform.”