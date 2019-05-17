Previous governments responsible for economic crisis: Firdous

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that previous governments were responsible for economic crisis in the country.
In a tweet, she said that Sharif family did commit economic terrorism with the country which resulted into the bleeding of the economy.
Reacting to reports that PML-N will launch movement against the government after Eidul Fitr, Awan said the party has no justification to go to the masses after devastating the economy.
ISLAMABAD: :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that previous governments were responsible for economic crisis in the country.
In a tweet, she said that Sharif family did commit economic terrorism with the country which resulted into the bleeding of the economy.
Reacting to reports that PML-N will launch movement against the government after Eidul Fitr, Awan said the party has no justification to go to the masses after devastating the economy.