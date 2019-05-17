Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI govt for taking IMF 'dictation'

LONDON: Shehbaz Sharif has said the kind of "dictation" government was taking from the IMF is unprecedented.



"This is Imran Khan's "Naya Pakistan," said the Pakistan Muslim League-N President in an interview with Geo News.

He said all the reports regarding delay in his return were baseless, adding that he intends to come back before budget session of the National Assembly.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said he was waiting for his medical reports to be issued before he heads back to Pakistan.

Taking aim at the prime minister, he said everybody knows "selected Prime minister" Imran Khan has no understanding and idea of how the work is done.

Shehbaz Sharif said he has not seen liar like Imran Khan in Prime Minister's Office.

Criticizing the government policies, he said Imran Khan vilified the country abroad by spreading propaganda that destroyed the economy.

He said the PTI chief used to speak against the tax amnesty scheme but has now introduced one himself.

He said people belonging to the IMF have been appointed on key positions.

The PML-N leader said the economic situation has worsened so much that even local investors were not ready to invest let alone the investors from overseas.

He said Pakistan's foreign debt has increased by Rs500 billion due to increasing rate of dollar.

Sharif said devaluation of rupee against dollar rate has "massacred Pakistan's economy".