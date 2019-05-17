close
Fri May 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 17, 2019

Complete shutdown in Occupied Kashmir against Indian atrocities

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

Srinagar: Complete shutdown is being observed  in occupied Kashmir today (Friday) to protest against the ongoing killing spree by Indian troops in the territory, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and all other major cities and towns of the occupied territory while traffic is off the road.

"The occupation authorities continue to suspend class work in almost all educational institutions including colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in the Kashmir valley for the third consecutive day, today, to prevent students’ protests against the killing of the youth and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory," Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Kashmir University (KU), Central University Kashmir (CUK) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) suspended examinations and entrance test.


