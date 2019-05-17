Gwadar’s Pearl Continental Hotel reopens after terrorist attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD : The Hashoo Group has announced the re-opening of its five-star hotel in Gwadar.
The Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel was closed after a terrorist attack on Saturday.
"The hotel is fully operational following a safety check and security at the hotel has been further strengthened in cooperation with authorities," the Hashoo Group said.
ISLAMABAD : The Hashoo Group has announced the re-opening of its five-star hotel in Gwadar.
The Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel was closed after a terrorist attack on Saturday.
"The hotel is fully operational following a safety check and security at the hotel has been further strengthened in cooperation with authorities," the Hashoo Group said.