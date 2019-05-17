close
Fri May 17, 2019
Ex-Sindh governor's brother Amir-ul-Ebad held over bounced cheque

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 17, 2019

KARACHI: Police Thursday night arrested Amir-ul-Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad from Gulistan-e-Johar area  of the metropolis over the complaint of issuing a bad cheque.

According to police, they arrested the accused after a lawyer Tariq Niazi had filed a first information report (FIR) earlier in connection with a bounced cheque worth Rs 4 million. 


