Ex-Sindh governor's brother Amir-ul-Ebad held over bounced cheque

KARACHI: Police Thursday night arrested Amir-ul-Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad from Gulistan-e-Johar area of the metropolis over the complaint of issuing a bad cheque.

According to police, they arrested the accused after a lawyer Tariq Niazi had filed a first information report (FIR) earlier in connection with a bounced cheque worth Rs 4 million.



