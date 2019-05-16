Fake marriages: Lahore court dismisses bail pleas of 11 Chinese men

LAHORE: A local court dismissed bail petitions of 11 Chinese nationals, allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages.

Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza Bittu conducted the proceedings on bail petitions filed by Hongfa Yang, Chuanjia Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tianyi Liu, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping and others.

The defence counsel submitted that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested his clients in a fake case.

He said that FIA did not have any evidence against his clients who came to Pakistan for business purpose.

He contended that the agency arrested his clients after fabricating a story. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to all the accused.

However, a prosecutor on FIA’s behalf argued that solid evidence was available against the accused and pleaded with the court to dismiss bail petitions.

The court after hearing arguments of parties dismissed the bail petitions filed by Chinese nationals.

FIA arrested the accused from a house in Jauhar Town Lahore and other areas of the city on an application, filed by Nazir Ahmad, on May 9.

Nazir’s daughter told the officials that Chinese national had contracted marriage with Pakistani girls and took them to China allegedly for prostitution.

Two locals were also arrested in connection with the case and they had also been sent to jail on judicial remand.

FIA had arrested a number of Chinese nationals during the past weeks in a crackdown on the charges of human-trafficking.