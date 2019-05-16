close
Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 16, 2019

Nine terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Mastung operation

Thu, May 16, 2019

QUETTA: At least nine terrorists were killed in security forces and counter terrorism department’s joint operation in Balochistan’s Mastung area.

According to details, nine terrorists were killed and four personnel of security forces sustained injuries during the search operation in Mastung’s Kabo Koh Mehran.

The bodies of the militants have been shifted to Civil hospital Quetta for identification.

Security forces and CTD have completed the operation in the area.

