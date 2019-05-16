close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

PM Imran Khan approves 'Kamyab Jawan Program'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ a youth empowering initiative of the government.

The program contained comprehensive welfare plans for county’s youth.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on the occasion briefed the prime minister about the steps taken by the government regarding the programme and its benefiting domains for youth which included education, skill development and business opportunities.

