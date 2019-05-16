Karachi Water Supply, 'Yellow Line' projects recommended to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Thursday recommended Sindh government's "Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Line)” worth Rs. 61436.00 million to ECNEC for consideration.

Executive Committee of National Council (ECNEC) is key panel for economic and development policy making.

The meeting gave approval to one project worth Rs. 385.135 million and recommended 04 projects worth Rs. 123.6 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar presided over the meeting.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Minister for Planning said that the government is committed to development of Karachi and the completion of project will provide travelling facilities to the people of the city.

He said that the project is closely aligned to the federal government’s manifesto and objectives with urban development and green growth.

Another important project of Government of Sindh “Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-1” worth Rs. 14729.27 million was also recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

The project will facilitate improve the capacity of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to provide better water and sanitation services to the residents of Karachi and to carry out its routine activities of development, operation and management of waste water treatment infrastructure facilities.

The second project related to transport “Construction of Expressway on East Bay of Gwadar Port (Revised)” worth Rs. 17369.84 million was presented by Ministry of Maritime Affairs which was referred to ECNEC for consideration.

The project envisages construction of 18.981 km four lane divided limited access expressway with embankment for 6 lanes integrating Gwadar Port with the Makran Coastal Highway as well as with its Free Zone and future container terminals.

The length of off-shore section of Expressway is 4.34 Km and on-shore section is 14.641 Km.

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a project “KP Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project” worth Rs. 30048.747 million which was recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

The project aims to improve performance/functionality of the farm level irrigation delivery system and reduce water waste.

Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation & Coordination presented a project “Up-gradation of Gastroenterology Department/Replacement of Equipment for advanced Liver and GI diseases, PIMS, Islamabad” worth Rs. 385.135 million which was accorded approval by the CDWP.

Two position papers ‘Construction of Delay Action Dams in Balochistan-Package III’ and ‘Lahore Garment City’ worth Rs. 716.63 million were also considered. Both were accorded approval for further processing.