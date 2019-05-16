Govt schools to be converted into Science technology schools: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that all government schools would be converted into ''Science technology schools'' soon.

He said all advance countries across the globe are using latest technology for the bright future of their generations.



Talking to a private news channel , he said technology would be a major catalyst that would drive the economic and Industrial growth in the country.

The minister said the future of Pakistan belongs to technology and country has to embrace modern technology in order to move forward and keep pace with the 3rd world countries.

He in collaboration with education ministry the government would provide modern technology in government schools as it is time to work actively for developing schools as centers of knowledge.

Chaudhry said in the first phase of this program almost 1500 government schools have been selected where government would introduced technology based education for students.

“The program will equip government students to compete with other students from any part of the world", he added.

While emphasis on digital education in Pakistan, he said , “We have to support our technology companies and facilitate our future generation to acquire scientific and technological education to meet the latest requirements,".

Digital education is the key to success in this modern era full of technologies, he added.

He said there are still very less educational institutes that are providing facilities for digital education but this ratio is expected to improve by upcoming digital initiatives in the future.



