Blast leaves 20 injured in Sadiqabad

Sadiqabad: At least 20 people were injured when an explosion took place at a private bank in Sadiqabad district of Punjab on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the explosion left the building completely destroyed.

Police and Rescuers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where a state of emergency was declared.

The police had surrounded the blast site. The number of injured which was reported to be around eight was revised latter to 20.

District Police Officer (DPO) said nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

He said preliminary investigation suggest that it was a cylinder blast.

Windowpanes of nearby buildings were shattered in thh blast while many vehicles parked near the bank were also damaged.