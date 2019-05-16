close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 16, 2019

Blast leaves 20 injured in Sadiqabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 16, 2019
Photo-Geo News

Sadiqabad: At least 20 people were injured when an explosion took place at a private bank in Sadiqabad district of Punjab on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the explosion  left the building completely destroyed.

Police and Rescuers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals where a state of emergency was declared.

The police had surrounded the blast site. The number of injured which was reported to be around eight was revised latter to 20.

Cars and motorcycles parked near the banks were damaged in the explosion-Screen grab of Geo News footage

District Police Officer (DPO) said nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. 

He said preliminary investigation suggest that it was a cylinder blast.

Windowpanes of nearby buildings were shattered in thh blast while many vehicles parked near the bank were also damaged.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan