Fire erupts at Karim Center in Karachi’s Saddar area

KARACHI: A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Center building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.



According to rescue sources, it was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel.

The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.

Rescue sources said, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building.

The cause of the fire has yet not to be ascertained.