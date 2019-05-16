Fire erupts at Karim Center in Karachi’s Saddar area

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Center building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.
According to rescue sources, it was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel.
The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.
Rescue sources said, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building.
The cause of the fire has yet not to be ascertained.
KARACHI: A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Center building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.
According to rescue sources, it was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel.
The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.
Rescue sources said, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building.
The cause of the fire has yet not to be ascertained.