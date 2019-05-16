close
Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 16, 2019

Fire erupts at Karim Center in Karachi's Saddar area

Pakistan

APP
Thu, May 16, 2019

KARACHI: A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Center building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, it was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel.

The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.

Rescue sources said, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building.

The cause of the fire has yet not to be ascertained.

