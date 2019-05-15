close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 15, 2019

Pakistan condemns drone attacks on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned the drone attacks on oil pumping stations in Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Pakistan expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its full support against any threat to stability and security of the Kingdom.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International community for its elimination,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

