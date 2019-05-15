Justice Muhammad Noor takes oath as Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed, acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, former Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan, as Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court at Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Federal Shariat Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, attended the ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.