Economist Salman Shah appointed Punjab CM's adviser after Akram Chaudhry resigns

LAHORE: Economist Salman Shah has been appointed new Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister after Akram Chaudhry resigned from his position.

Chaudhry, one of the fiver advisers of Usman Buzdar, is said to have excused himself from taking charge of Food Authority Chairman which he was offered by the government.

Chaudhry had resigned from his position on Tuesday and according to Geo News he has vacated his office for the new adviser.

Dr Salman Shah who has earlier served as an adviser to then prime minister Shaukat Aziz, has been appointed as Chief Minister's adviser ahead of the budget 2019-20.

A leading English daily reported that the PTI asked five advisers that one of them should resign to make room for Shah as finance adviser.



According to a notification issued by the government on Wednesday, Shah would serve Adviser on Economic Affairs and Planning.