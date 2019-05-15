close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2019

Economist Salman Shah appointed Punjab CM's adviser after Akram Chaudhry resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 15, 2019

LAHORE:  Economist Salman Shah  has been appointed new Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister  after  Akram Chaudhry resigned from his position.

Chaudhry, one of the fiver advisers of Usman Buzdar, is said to have excused himself from taking charge of Food Authority Chairman  which he was offered by the government.

Chaudhry had resigned from his position on Tuesday and according to Geo News he has vacated his office for the new adviser.

Dr Salman Shah who has earlier served as an adviser to then prime minister Shaukat Aziz, has been appointed as Chief Minister's adviser  ahead of  the budget  2019-20.

A leading English daily reported that  the PTI asked five advisers that one of them  should resign to make room for Shah as finance adviser.   

According to  a notification issued by the government on Wednesday, Shah would serve  Adviser on Economic Affairs and Planning.

Latest News

More From Pakistan