IHC approves interim bail of Asif Zardari

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved interim bail of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari .

He had approached the court to seek bail extension to avoid arrest as his bail is due to expire today.

The former president approached the court a day before he was to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an inquiry into affairs of Hasih and Company.

In his application, Zardari has stated that he has been summoned by the NAB, praying the court to stop the anti-graft body from arresting him.

On Zardari's request, the IHC on April 29 had sought details of all the cases pending against him with NAB.

The bureau had presented its report on May 14 which stated that it was carrying out inquiries regarding fake accounts case on Supreme Court orders.

It noted that in total 26 inquires and investigations were being carried out against the former president of the country .