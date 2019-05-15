Shah Mehmood asks PPP, PMLN to support PTI for creation of South Punjab province

MULTAN: Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said he has received positive response from PPP regarding PTI's bill seeking formation of South Punjab province.

Speaking to the media, he said the he has approached the PPP since the it also supports demand for the new province in Punjab.

The minister also urged the PMLN to back the PTI in order to create new province.

He said although the PTI has tabled the bill for the new province,it lacks two-third majority which is required to get it approved from the parliament.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed the hope that PPP would support the PTI on the issue of new province.

Talking about the bill, he said it proposes formation of new province in areas of Bahawalpur division, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

He said the new province will have its own assembly and high court beside a share of seats in Senate.

The minister said the number of total provincial seats in South Punjab assembly would be 120 that would include directly elected, women and minority seats .

He said the number of seats in Punjab province would decline to 251.

Qureshi said Multan would be the principal seat the high court of South Punjab.

The foreign minister called on all the opposition parties to support the PTI bill and let the new province become a reality.