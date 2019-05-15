close
Thu May 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2019

Have you got a tech based idea? It's time to get yourself registered for govt loan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday offered loans to help  people execute their tech based business ideas. 

"If you have any tech based business Idea and you want sponsorship, we will give you seventy to hundred percent loan for execution of your idea," he said in  a tweet .

He asked the  people to get themselves registered for evaluation of their ideas  in July.

"Get yourself registered for evaluation of your Ideas in July, get ready ," he wrote. 

The minister concluded his tweet with  Pakistan Science  Fair 2019 hashtag. 

