Have you got a tech based idea? It's time to get yourself registered for govt loan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday offered loans to help people execute their tech based business ideas.

"If you have any tech based business Idea and you want sponsorship, we will give you seventy to hundred percent loan for execution of your idea," he said in a tweet .

He asked the people to get themselves registered for evaluation of their ideas in July.

"Get yourself registered for evaluation of your Ideas in July, get ready ," he wrote.



The minister concluded his tweet with Pakistan Science Fair 2019 hashtag.