close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2019

SC allows Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, FIF to run operations
Read More

Hafiz Saeed barred from leading Friday prayers

LAHORE: For the first time in nearly 16-17 years, police barred the chief of banned...

Read More

Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 15, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Defunct Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief, Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki has been arrested from Gujranwala, the interior ministry has confirmed.

Also read: Over 500 JuD, FIF properties confiscated under NAP

Makki was head of JuD's political and international affairs wing and was also looking after its charity outfit Falah-e-Insaniat, which has also been banned by the ministry.

Related Stories

He was taken into custody due to his inciteful speeches against the crackdown on banned organizations in Gujranwala and requested funds for the FIF.

Makki also criticised steps taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the ministry said.

Pakistan has launched a crackdown on JuD and other proscribed outfits under the National Action Plan and has taken the control of all the charity institutions and madressahs operated by these organisation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan