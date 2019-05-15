Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki arrested

GUJRANWALA: Defunct Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief, Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki has been arrested from Gujranwala, the interior ministry has confirmed.

Makki was head of JuD's political and international affairs wing and was also looking after its charity outfit Falah-e-Insaniat, which has also been banned by the ministry.

He was taken into custody due to his inciteful speeches against the crackdown on banned organizations in Gujranwala and requested funds for the FIF.

Makki also criticised steps taken by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the ministry said.

Pakistan has launched a crackdown on JuD and other proscribed outfits under the National Action Plan and has taken the control of all the charity institutions and madressahs operated by these organisation.

