Thu May 16, 2019
May 15, 2019

Shehbaz's lawyer Ashtar Ausaf falls unconscious during SC hearing

ISLAMABAD: Ashtar Ausaf, lawyer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif, fell unconscious during a Supreme Court proceeding here on Wednesday.

The hearing came to a halt  after Ausaf's   health conditioned deteriorated and he fell unconscious while collapsing to the floor.

According to sources, he is currently being examined by Dr Yasir from the Supreme  Court following which an ambulance was called and he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Ashtar Ausaf fainted during arguments in the case pertaining to the bail cancellation of Shehbaz Sharif.

Soon after, Justice Azmat Saeed who was hearing the case inquired about Ausaf’s health and later adjourned all cases being heard in Court No 2 including the contempt of court case against Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. 

